The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

