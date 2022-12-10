Threshold (T) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $187.09 million and $9.39 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010821 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00048324 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020999 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00239800 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003693 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0190071 USD and is down -8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $22,852,191.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

