Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Paul E. Shapiro Sells 3,706 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 155.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

