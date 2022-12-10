Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Declares Dividend of $0.19

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1855 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.95. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $63.94.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.