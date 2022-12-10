Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.23. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 81,672 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$18.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

