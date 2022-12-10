TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. TTEC also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.66-$0.82 EPS.

TTEC Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 70,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79. TTEC has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $95.19.

TTEC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TTEC to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TTEC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 702.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

