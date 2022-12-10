Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Position Cut by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Turning Point Brands comprises 3.0% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 1.07% of Turning Point Brands worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,489,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 413,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 129,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

TPB opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.50. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Turning Point Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

