UFO Gaming (UFO) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. One UFO Gaming token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UFO Gaming has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. UFO Gaming has a total market cap of $34.74 million and approximately $408,272.46 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming Token Profile

UFO Gaming’s launch date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

