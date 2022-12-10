Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $66.70 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $66.70 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,180.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.77 or 0.00638945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00254605 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00051980 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00056849 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000695 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2178714 USD and is up 4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $738,860.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

