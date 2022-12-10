Union Pacific Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $11.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.09. Union Pacific has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

