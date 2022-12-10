Uniswap Market Capitalization Tops $4.63 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.63 billion and approximately $40.88 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.08 or 0.00035413 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00449776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021791 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001225 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018432 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000307 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.18859037 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 576 active market(s) with $67,020,691.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

