Uniswap (UNI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.44 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.11 or 0.00035557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and approximately $48.44 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00446717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021830 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001228 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018469 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000307 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.18859037 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 576 active market(s) with $67,020,691.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.