United Services Automobile Association Buys 103,542 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,268 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 103,542 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.07% of Best Buy worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $128,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.44.

NYSE:BBY opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 391,325 shares of company stock worth $31,823,450. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

