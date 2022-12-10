United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,751,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after buying an additional 48,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after buying an additional 79,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $151.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.