United Services Automobile Association Has $15.54 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

GIS stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $87.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

