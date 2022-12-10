United Services Automobile Association Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 469,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $36,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

