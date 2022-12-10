UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Reduced by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.16.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $539.20 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $503.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $529.55 and a 200-day moving average of $519.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

