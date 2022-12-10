Unizen Hits 24-Hour Volume of $251,494.54 (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Unizen has a total market cap of $196.75 million and $251,494.54 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

