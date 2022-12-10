USD Coin Price Reaches $1.00 (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion and $1.25 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002038 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30142182 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,746,591,771 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
