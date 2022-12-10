Utah Retirement Systems Buys 1,225 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $706.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $658.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $933.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

