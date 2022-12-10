Utah Retirement Systems Has $25.50 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $25,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 149.1% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $98.27 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.69 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

