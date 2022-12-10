Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 500 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.06 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

