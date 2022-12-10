Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $483.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $459.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $333.42 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.