Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,400 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $102.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

