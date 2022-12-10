Utrust (UTK) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Utrust (UTK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $50.86 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Utrust

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

