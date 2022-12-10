Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2022

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Utz Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of UTZ opened at $18.14 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In related news, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $72,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,692.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Utz Brands news, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,692.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $391,398.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,989 shares of company stock valued at $574,119. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 597.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 470,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,345,000 after buying an additional 210,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Utz Brands by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 505,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 171,223 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 1,223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 136,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,737,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.