Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of UTZ opened at $18.14 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80.

In related news, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $72,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,692.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Utz Brands news, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,692.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $391,398.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,989 shares of company stock valued at $574,119. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 597.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 470,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,345,000 after buying an additional 210,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Utz Brands by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 505,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 171,223 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 1,223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 136,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,737,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Utz Brands to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

