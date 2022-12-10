Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,634,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 987,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.0% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $109,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

