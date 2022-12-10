Verge (XVG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.82 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $41.24 million and $2.82 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,160.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00449646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021847 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.81 or 0.00873013 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00112262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00636714 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00254602 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,878,500 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.