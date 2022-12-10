Vertcoin Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $31,603.65 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,149.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00445565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021903 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00874780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00111717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.19 or 0.00636824 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00254527 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,639,597 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

