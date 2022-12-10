VIBE (VIBE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $54.11

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. VIBE has a market cap of $385,761.37 and approximately $54.11 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $956.03 or 0.05564722 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00505440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,188.48 or 0.30211653 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

