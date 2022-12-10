Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.01

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $5.41. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 71,207 shares traded.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
