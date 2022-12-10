Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.01

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $5.41. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 71,207 shares traded.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 531.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $106,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

(Get Rating)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.