Wahed Invest LLC Decreases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wahed Invest LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $238.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.92.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

