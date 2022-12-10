Wahed Invest LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wahed Invest LLC lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in PPL by 1,059.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PPL by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,208 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.80.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

