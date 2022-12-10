Wahed Invest LLC Has $325,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wahed Invest LLC reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,725,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,115,000 after buying an additional 237,382 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $421.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.96.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

