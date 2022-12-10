Wahed Invest LLC Sells 131 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Wahed Invest LLC cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 515.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after buying an additional 775,047 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $4,455,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $183.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.48.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
