Wahed Invest LLC Sells 331 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wahed Invest LLC cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,036,409,000 after acquiring an additional 467,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after acquiring an additional 768,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,688,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,245 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $107.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $151.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

