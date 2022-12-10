Wahed Invest LLC Sells 54 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Wahed Invest LLC trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.60.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO opened at $309.47 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $430.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

