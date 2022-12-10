Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000985 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $32.57 million and $1.41 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00078858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00057964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00025681 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005208 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

