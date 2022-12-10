Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 139.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,935,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in NIKE by 70.3% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 553,931 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $56,612,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in NIKE by 12.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,632 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NIKE by 261.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $117,962,000 after buying an additional 835,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $109.42 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $171.19. The firm has a market cap of $171.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $105.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.