Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 96,482 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,482 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 83,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 42,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $621,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $175.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.74 and a 200 day moving average of $150.88. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

