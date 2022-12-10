Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Trims Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,661 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,019 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 98.80 and a beta of 2.20. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $43.53.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $59,713.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,289.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $59,713.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,289.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,985 shares of company stock worth $7,540,408. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

