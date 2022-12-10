White Pine Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,768 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,217,000 after purchasing an additional 280,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,561,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after buying an additional 2,299,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,539,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,356,000 after buying an additional 455,347 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Price Performance

NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.32 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -311.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRMW. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

