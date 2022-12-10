White Pine Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Transcat worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $180,572.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,473.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.38 million, a PE ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.73. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $97.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

