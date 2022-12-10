White Pine Capital LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $827.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $801.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $719.05. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

