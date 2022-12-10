White Pine Capital LLC Purchases 505 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

