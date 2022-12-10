White Pine Capital LLC Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 258.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.05.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

