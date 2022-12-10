White Pine Capital LLC Reduces Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in AeroVironment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.57.

AeroVironment stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $114.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average is $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.