White Pine Capital LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 1,820.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in TTEC by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TTEC by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

TTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TTEC to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

