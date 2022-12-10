WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.23 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $39.23 million and $705,515.05 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00449817 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00035513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001217 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018432 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000443 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

