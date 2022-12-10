Woodline Partners LP Has $15.68 Million Stock Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,565 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 2.90% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $15,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 67.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 264,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,621 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 115.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,990 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $510.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.35.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.